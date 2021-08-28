Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 731,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

