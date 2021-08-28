Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

MRVL stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,763,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

