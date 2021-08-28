Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

