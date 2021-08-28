Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 88.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $136.02. 1,215,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.43. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

