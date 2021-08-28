Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Increased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,303 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 1.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $39,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

