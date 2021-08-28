Markston International LLC Sells 35,384 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Markston International LLC trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,384 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,522,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.00. 287,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,029. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

