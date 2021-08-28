Markston International LLC Sells 1,459 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Markston International LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $119,013.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.