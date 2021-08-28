Markston International LLC Sells 115,383 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Markston International LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 75.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115,383 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 3.9% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,668,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

