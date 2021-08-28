Markston International LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Markston International LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,559 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.2% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,779,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,328,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

