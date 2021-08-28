Markston International LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Markston International LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 51,537 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

