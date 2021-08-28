Maria Martinez Sells 4,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00.

CSCO opened at $59.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after acquiring an additional 494,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.