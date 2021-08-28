ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Raised to $140.00 at Truist Securities

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.56.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE MAN opened at $121.35 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.