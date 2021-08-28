MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,014 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.19. 4,033,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $452.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.