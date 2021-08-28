MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,312 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 6,007,747 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.