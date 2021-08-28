MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE INGR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

