MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.66. 409,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,117. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

