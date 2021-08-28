Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 1,059,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.