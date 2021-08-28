Lycopodium Limited (LYL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Lycopodium’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85.

Lycopodium Company Profile

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the resources, infrastructure and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering, project development, and related services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and project delivery services to private and public clients in Australia.

