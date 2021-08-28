Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$14.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUG shares. National Bankshares cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

LUG stock opened at C$11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.72.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

