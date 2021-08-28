Lua Token (LUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,100.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00752082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00100133 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

