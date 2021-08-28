LSV Asset Management Sells 9,500 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $71,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $78.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

