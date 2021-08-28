LSV Asset Management Sells 25,600 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $87,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,467,000 after purchasing an additional 335,234 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth $83,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.