LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,430 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $99,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 93.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

NYSE URI opened at $355.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

