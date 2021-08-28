Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $205.90 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

