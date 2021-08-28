Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 75,214 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,214 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of News worth $64,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in News by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,702,000 after buying an additional 977,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after buying an additional 159,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,759,000 after buying an additional 5,178,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in News by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 3,816,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in News by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,837,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after buying an additional 132,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.74. 1,764,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

