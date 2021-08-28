Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 34,266 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,266 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $75,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Capital One Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 33,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COF traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $175.80. 1,747,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,345. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.