Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $153.50 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,084,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 807,228 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $153,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,469,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,230. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.54.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

