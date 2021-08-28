Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $123.86 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $123,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,396. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

