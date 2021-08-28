Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $107,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.2% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $278.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

