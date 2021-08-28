Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $10.13 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 270.0% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

