Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Down 44.3% in August

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the July 29th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Liquid Media Group stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75. Liquid Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 62.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

