Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

LIN stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.53. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.99. The stock has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

