Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives $113.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after buying an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,490,000 after acquiring an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

