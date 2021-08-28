Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Reaches $148.81 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00012331 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $148.81 million and $218.50 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00135288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00152107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.16 or 0.99372960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.41 or 0.00995142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.05 or 0.06413341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

