Li Auto (LI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LI opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

LI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

