LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Critical Analysis

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get LENSAR alerts:

This table compares LENSAR and Globus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 3.37 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -1.90 Globus Medical $789.04 million 10.38 $102.29 million $1.44 56.69

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -69.54% -32.25% -27.64% Globus Medical 19.83% 14.10% 12.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LENSAR and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 3 8 0 2.73

LENSAR presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.31%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $82.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globus Medical beats LENSAR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products; and COALITION, COALITION MIS, COALITION AGX, MONUMENT, MAGNIFY-S, HEDRON IATM, HEDRON ICTM, INDEPENDENCE, INDEPENDENCE MIS, FORTIFY and XPAND families, SABLETM, RISE, RISE INTRALIF, RISE-L, ELSA, ELSA ATP, RASS, ALTERA, ARIEL, LATIS, CALIBER and CALIBER-L products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.