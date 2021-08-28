Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report sales of $7.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.29 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $28.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lennar by 19.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 13.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Lennar by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $107.96. 1,080,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,191. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.18. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

