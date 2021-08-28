Legend Biotech Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legend Biotech in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 107.81% and a negative net margin of 343.40%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 462,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 3,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

