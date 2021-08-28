Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 651,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,525. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

