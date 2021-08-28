Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after buying an additional 210,789 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after buying an additional 149,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after buying an additional 146,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 955,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

