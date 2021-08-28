Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in YETI by 217.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $36,556,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 59.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 833,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 311,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of YETI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 292,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 740,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

