Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,390 Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $191,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.08. 7,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.90. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $113.96 and a 12-month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.