Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Provident Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

PAQC stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

