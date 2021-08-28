Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVOK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,542,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Seven Oaks Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

