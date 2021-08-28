Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of SKYAU stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

