Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Shares of SKYAU stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.14.
Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile
