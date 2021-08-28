Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $214,000 in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCAPU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $71,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 119.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 193,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 104,950 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCAPU opened at $10.28 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

