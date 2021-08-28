Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 19,028 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of Orion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OHPA opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

