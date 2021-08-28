Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 20,374 Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 173.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 254,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 161,605 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 150,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,857,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $346,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBSTU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

