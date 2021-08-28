Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 19,207 Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $160,000.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

IGNYU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGNYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.