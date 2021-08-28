Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Up 272.2% in August

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 276.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LGYRF remained flat at $$75.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05.
About Landis+Gyr Group
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.