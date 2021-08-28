Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Up 272.2% in August

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 276.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGYRF remained flat at $$75.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

